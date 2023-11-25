Mediageek Radioshow and Podcast now at the Digital Library of Amateur Radio & Communications in the Internet Archive

I am very honored to have my old radioshow and podcast, also named mediageek, archived at the Digital Library of Amateur Radio & Communications in the Internet Archive. While listening back to some old episodes, nearly all recorded live from a community radio studio, occasionally makes me cringe, there are also interviews I’m proud of, that I think serve as important records of independent media and communications during the first decade of the 21st century.

Please allow me to select a handful of note:

I have another 21 months of shows in my own archives that haven’t been available online consistently for two decades. That’s because they’re from the pre-podcast era, with many episodes hosted on now-defunct Real Audio or other streaming servers. I was less consistent with posting them online, because I didn’t get a podcast feed up and running until 2004. Which, I must claim, was still very early, given that the first one went online less than a half-year prior, July 9, 2003.

Mediageek’s inclusion in the DLARC happened largely by happenstance. Curator Kay Savetz reached out to us at Radio Survivor, asking for permission to archive our podcast and radio show, which has been going since 2015. In turn, we asked Kay to be a guest on our show. As we were wrapping up that recording, mediageek came up, and they asked if I’d be interested in having it archived, too.

Next, I’m making plans to backfill those 2003 – 2003 archives on my radio show website, so that they’ll be available on its RSS feed, and easily ingested to the DLARC, if they’re still interested.

By, the way, if you have any interest in radio history at all, you owe it to yourself to dig into DLARC, which hosts periodicals, newsletters, manuals, as well as podcasts and audio, and other ephemera, all related to amateur radio and communications. Kay takes a pretty broad view of the subject, which makes for some fascinating reading and listening.